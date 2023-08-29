Osun beefs up security around Subsidy Palliatives

Osun State Government said security has been beefed up around its warehouses to prevent looting of palliatives that were received from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

This was disclosed on Monday by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Engagement, Mr. Kolapo Alimi during an interview with journalists.

Alimi, who said an update on the items received from the FG would be provided in due course, added

“We will still update the people of the state tomorrow (Tuesday) on development over the palliative because we have information that some consignment will be arriving today

“So when we receive it, we are going to update the people on what is going on.”

On the security around the warehouses where the items were kept, Alimi said, “We have put enough security measures in place, for those that may want to take advantage of the fact that we are still expecting another consignment from the Federal Government to loot the one we have at hand.

“We have informed security operatives and we have built more security around the places to make it impossible for anybody to loot the palliative meant for the vulnerable of the society.”