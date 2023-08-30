Filling stations closing outlets, 4 factors responsible

There are indications that petrol filling stations are becoming inactive, not a few had shut their gates to customers!

Some we learnt are quickly thinking of next thing to be done.

And not a few had placed their Station on shelves, ready to sell to willing buyers.

And due to the fact that few station are actively dispensing, long queues for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, are beginning to resurface at filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states, and in few other locations in South-Western states.

In Lagos,

Queues were sighted at many stations, particularly those on the Oshodi-Ojodu Berger Expressway and some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Vehicles that waited to purchase petrol stretched into the expressway, slowing down movement on the service lane.

Conoil, Enyo and Oando at Berger in Lagos, had no product to dispense.

YOUNEWS learnt that

that depots in Lagos were gradually running dry of petrol.

Among other factors, YOUNEWS is aware that pipeline vandalism is a major problem.

We are aware it is a constant development. “Continuous vandalism is a setback to the effort of IPMAN and NNPCL to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol to Lagos and the entire South-West region of Nigeria.” a source told us.

NNPCL Retail has 21 depots across the country, nine in the North, and 12 in the South. However, The Company as at December had to abandoned the depots due to pipeline vandalism, and now relied on private depots to dispatch products.

The Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Satellite Depot, Akin Akinrinade, said that the depot had not loaded products in the last three weeks.

According to him, even the NNPCL Retail depot is currently operating skeletal dispatching of products.

Another weighty factor is

that some depots owners had been unable to import products due to rising foreign exchange.

YOUNEWS Checks reveals that many filling stations had shut down operations as many could not afford to buy products due to high prices at the depots.

“Stations are now cutting down costs because most don’t have enough money to buy products to distribute to their outlets.

” That is why you see that those with more than one station had to close down some of them.

Another reason is not even the unavailability of forex, but lack of huge funds for private individuals to import and engage in business.

Though the importation market was opened..

NNPCL even reduced importation. And the whole idea was for private individuals to also augment what NNPCL brings in.

But marketers are not importing. So NNPCL still remains the only importer,

The economy is tough right now and marketers have been unable to import products.

YOUNEWS recalled that Emadeb had teamed up with some other marketers and brought in about 27 million litres.

“But since then, who else did you hear has brought in the product? We are now back to the era of NNPCL being the sole importer, and would still continue to dictate what the market price would be.

Again generally speaking fuel consumption by Nigerian have reduced drastically, since the removal of subsidy.. Consequently, the rate of turn over has become abysmally low., Making the business less attractive than it used to be.