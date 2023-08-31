Epidemic of coup d’états in Africa, the growing list

In what appears to be a confirmation of what the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called ‘’an epidemic of coup d’états,” in his condemnation of the military takeover in Sudan in October 2021, the successful overthrow of 10 democratic governments by their respective armies points to a resurgence of rabid antagonism to democracy in Africa.

Out of the 486 attempted or successful military coups carried globally since 1950, Africa accounts for the largest number with 214, of which at least 106 have been successful.

Based on data compiled by American researchers Jonathan Powell and Clayton Thyne, at least 45 of the 54 nations across the African continent have experienced at least a single coup attempt since 1950.

Africa’s current wave of coups began in 2019 when President Omar al-Bashir was deposed by the Sudanese Armed Forces following mass demonstrations calling for his ouster. The army under the command of Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf overthrew the government and National Legislature and proclaimed a three-month state of emergency in the nation. This was followed by a two-year transitional period before an agreement was eventually reached.

A few months later on August 18, 2020, parts of the Malian Armed Forces initiated a mutiny, which was followed by a coup d’état. Several government officials were detained, including President Ibrahim Keta, who resigned and dissolved the government.

Following in the footsteps of their neighbours, the Malian Army under the command of Vice President Assimi Gota seized President Bah N’daw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, and Minister of Defence Souleymane Doucouré on the evening of May 24, 2021. This was the nation’s third coup d’état in 10 years, following the military takeovers in 2012 and 2020, the latter of which occurred just nine months earlier.

Two months later, the coup virus spread northwards and infected the Hichem Mechichi government which ousted Tunisian President Kais Saied