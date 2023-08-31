Kano PRP Guber Candidate, Yakassai Returns To APC

The governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano State in the March 2023 general elections, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has rejoined his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yakasai, popularly known as ‘Dawisu’ confirmed the development after he made the announcement in a social media post on his official Facebook page.

According to him, his movement back to the APC was based on a request by the party’s national chairman, the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In the post, he said: “The National Chairman of the APC, His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has requested that I return to the APC and continue to give my best in consolidating the gains of the party from top to bottom, which I have gladly accepted.

“I’ve withdrawn my membership from the PRP and will rejoin the APC,” he wrote.

Yakasai served as a former media aide and Director General of Media and Communications to the then Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who relieved him of his position for criticising the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in March 2022.

Allegations were in the street when he joined PRP that he was a mole in the hill, planted as a political instrument.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former media aide to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, tried to debunk reports that he is being sponsored for the gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) by his former boss.

There were talks in Kano that the governor may be the one behind the ambition of his former media aide, so as to make it easier for the candidate of the governor’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to emerge victorious.