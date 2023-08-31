Tinubu expresses concern as Coup d’etat spreads

President Bola Tinubu is worried over contagious military coup de’tat apparently spreading across African continent.

Tinubu has expressed concern over the rising cases of coups in African countries, calling for a comprehensive consensus against the spread of “contagious autocracy” across the continent.

The President said he was committed to working with other African leaders to defend democracy on the continent.

Tinubu stated this in his first response to the Wednesday morning coup in Gabon.

The military takeover in Gabon is coming one month after a similar incident happened in Niger where Presidential Guards overthrew the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Tinubu, who is leading ECOWAS’ efforts to reverse the coup in Niger, further assured that he was in touch with other African leaders towards resolving the political crisis in Gabon.

Coup is spreading..it was

Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, then Niger, now Gabon.

The unspoken fear among African leaders, especially in Western part of Africa is whch is next?

Tinubu said he was watching closely with deep concern the country’s social-political stability and at the seeming “contagious autocracy” apparently spreading across different regions of the continent.

Curiously, direct his anti-Coup medicine to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former ambassador to Argentina, Chive Kaave maintained that democracy was still the best form of government, insisting that the forceful takeover of power was no longer fashionable.

He also cautioned Nigerian political leaders against complacency in delivering their electoral promises.

“All of these coups are a result of poverty, ignorance, disease, and the large scale of unemployment of young people.

“It should be a lesson to us here with the high rate of unemployment and ignorance.

” It is ignorance that is a challenge to democracy,’’ the ex-diplomat concluded

YOUNEWS Checks revealed that Contemporary military interventions in the democratic political processes in the African region appear in Mali (August 2020 and May 2021), Guinea (September 2021), Burkina Faso (January and September 2022), Niger (July 2023), and now Gabon(August 2023).

From the above enumeration, West Africa is clearly the epicentre of the resurgence of coup d’etats in the political processes in our part of the world.

45 of the 54 nations across the African continent have experienced at least a single coup attempt since 1950.