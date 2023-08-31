Wike dares PDP to expel him, says: I’m working for Tinubu, not APC

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, clarified that he is working for President Bola Tinubu and not the All Progressives Congress.

“I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who have trust in me to help him deliver the renewed hope,” Wike said when he featured on Channels TV Politics Today.

He added, “I owe nobody any apology at all. I was in PDP and I worked for Ahmed Bola Tinubu to become the President of Nigeria.”

The controversy about Wike’s political party membership status arose after his name featured in the ruling party’s campaign council for the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states on November 11.

Though YOUNEWS reports that this was denied, on Tuesday night, by the party of releasing the controversial documents containing notable names of chairmen, co-chairmen and members of the campaign councils for the governorship elections that went viral in the media and online platforms.

The rebuttal was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka.

The statement read, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to National Campaign Council Lists for November 11 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media.

“The lists are not official documents of the Party and should be disregarded,” the APC rebuttal read.

The inclusion of Wike, which was revealed in the documents signed and posted on the social media platform of the ruling party on Tuesday evening by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arugungu, generated heated debate, especially in the camp of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

But speaking on Wednesday night, the minister insisted that he is still a member of the main opposition party.

He, however, said he owes nobody an apology for supporting Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

Asked if he is afraid if his party would take disciplinary actions against him, the former Rivers State governor responded: “Who is the party? Who are they?

“With all due respect, I have not seen that person who will suspend me. Nobody will do it. Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution. Who dare say they will suspend me? Who is the person?”