Adopted Son kills Dad and 2 siblings, set to murder Mum over Property!

A 22-year old adopted son, Gideon Elias, has caused havoc in his family by allegedly killing his father, Elias Nwoke, two sisters and got arrested while planning to kill his mother in order to inherit a multi-million Naira property in Lagos State.

The incident happened at Fagbile Housing Estate, Isheri Oshun area of Lagos, where Gideon resides with the family.

The suspect, Gideon, was arrested by the Police operatives from the Area M Command, Idimu, for committing so many atrocities including alleged murder, belonging to a secret cult and involvement in sexual harassment of minors at the Catholic Church located in Isheri Oshun area.

Trouble started on 23rd May, 2023, when Gideon confronted his mother, Mrs. Elias, threatened to kill her and the remaining members of the family if she failed to hand over the documents of the family’s property to him as the only male child in the family.

The mother managed to escape and contacted Human Rights Organization, Campaign for Defendant of Human Rights (CDHR) in Isheri Oshun and the matter was reported to the Police at Area M Command, Idimu, for prompt action.

The suspect, Gideon, was then arrested and detained at the Command for interrogation over his alleged conduct.

In the course of interrogation, he made startling revelations to the Police.

Gideon reportedly confessed that he actually killed his late father, Elias Nwoke, two sisters;and had planned to kill his mother, if she fails to hand him the documents of the family’s property.

He also revealed that he joined a secret cult, known as Blood Suckers in 2013, which aided him to kill his father and two sisters through diabolical powers.

During investigation, the Police also discovered that Gideon has been involved in sexual harassment of minors in the area including St. Timothy and Titus Catholic Church, Isheri Oshun, which led to his expulsion from the Church by the Parish Priest.

After rounds of interrogation, the Police found him culpable and subsequently charged him before the Ejigbo Magistrate Court for the alleged offence, which attracts several years of imprisonment.

However, the Court did not take his plea when he was arraigned following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, Supol Benedict Aigbokhan, asking the Court to refer the matter to the DPP for legal advice.

Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.K Ariyo, ordered his remand in custody at the Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending the outcome of the DPP advice.

The Court also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP.

The matter was adjourned till 3rd October, 2023, for the report of the DPP’s advice to be available, which will determine if the matter will be transferred to the High Court or not over jurisdiction.

The issue now is the fate of three other females and the aged mother, Mrs. Elias, who adopted Gideon with her late husband, Nwoke, because they had no male child.

Following the recent revelations, people are now wondering what will likely happen to the remaining three members of the family, who are female children, alongside their traumatised aged mother if Gideon is allowed to come back to the family if the Court frees him eventually