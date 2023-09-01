Again, Suspended Ogun LG Chair, Adedayo accuses Gov.Abiodun

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun is plotting my impeachment, and he using all tools in his power arsenal to punish me”

Embattled Ogun LG Chairman, Adedayo has said.

“Efforts were made to give money to our councillors to impeach me yesterday. But they were only able to get four of our 11 councillors.

The Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, who accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun is raising an alarm over plans put in place by the governor to punish him.

Adewale, in a letter addressed to a former governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on Sunday, had accused Abiodun of diverting statutory federal allocation to local governments in Ogun State for two years.

The LG chairman had also claimed that the governor has equally refused to give the local government chairman 10 per cent of the internally generated revenue of the state due them by the constitution on the land.

An allegation Governor Abiodun has blatantly dismissed, saying instead of diverting, his administration rather augment the federal allocation for local government chairmen to carry out their duties.

We learnt the councillors in the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State announced the suspension of Adedayo as the Chairman of the Local Government.

YOUNEWSgathered that the councillors, seven in number, suspended the politician for three months over alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement.

The Legislative Council is said to have received various allegations that need to be investigated, hence, Adedayo was asked to appear at the next sitting on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The embattled LG chairman further claimed that in addition to a call from the Department of State Services (DSS), he is aware that the Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, Akibu Efele, and some members of the Black Axe confraternity based in Ijebu Ode have been instructed to punish him.

Adewale disclosed that “I have been summoned to Abeokuta for a meeting with the Secretary to the State Government and possibly Mr. Governor too. On my way there now.

“The Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) in my local government has also been summoned along with the Clerk of our Legislative House.