Fear of coups: Military Generals, 1,000 soldiers forcefully retired !

Africans democratic leaders and sitting Presidents are already in panic mode, with fear if military intervention spreading !

Rwanda and Cameroon, YOUNEWS understand have hurriedly retired 1, 029 senior officers in a surprise move against their respective militaries.

The Rwandan authorities approved the retirement of 12 generals, including two four-star generals, James Kabarebe and Fred Ibingira, two three-star generals, Charles Kayonga and Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, and several officers.

The publication stated that the retirements were announced on Wednesday, in a statement issued by Rwanda Defence Force.

Kabarebe and Kayonga have previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of RDF, while the other two have been service chiefs previously

The statement partly reads, “The President has also approved the retirement of 83 senior officers, six junior officers and 86 senior non-commissioned officers, 678 whose contracts ended and 160 medical discharges.”

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya has also reshuffled the military with new appointments to the Controle Generale des Armees.

The new controllers are Capt Ajeagah Njei Félix Colonel and Colonel Nguema Ondo Bertin Bourger.

Appointments were also made to the positions of Technical Advisers, Bureau Commissariat, and Air Force Technical Inspector.