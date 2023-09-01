FG Palliative forces Price of Rice to Rise

The scramble for rice by suppliers recruited by the federal and state governments is partly responsible for the rise in Rice price

Traders in markets in some states told our correspondents that requests by contractors had led to an increase in demand without corresponding supply from millers.

Recall that the National Economic Council (NEC) had on Thursday, August 17, said that the federal government approved N5 billion grant to be given to each of the 36 states of the federation for the procurement of grains as well as five trucks of rice to each state as palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Most of the states had later acknowledged that they got the supplies; with some of them saying they have started using part of the N5 billion given to them to procure more grains, including rice, for onward distribution to people.

The five trucks given to each state translates to 3,000 bags of 50 kg. This means that a total of 111, 000 bags of rice was shared to the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

A contractor, who spoke to one of our correspondents, said he had an LPO from one of the states in the North to supply rice but was yet to meet up.

“The supplies have been mopped up in the markets,” he said. “I strongly feel that the federal government must explore ways to import the commodity from outside the country to bridge the gap, crash the price and avert hunger.

“They (federal government) shared roughly 3,000 bags to each of the states, how many people would benefit from it?,” he asked.

Abdullahi Ali, a family man in Kano, said he was not happy with the recent development.

“Those of us who have the money to buy the rice for our families have to pay more for a bag because it is not there,” he said.

A restaurateur in Wuse, Abuja, Janet Yusuf, said the cost of a plate of rice has increased. “We sell a plate of rice for N1, 700 now. It was N1, 200 two weeks ago,” she said.

A credible source in one of the federal government agencies said

“The whole idea of the palliative by the federal government was to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy, hunger and poor purchasing power of the people.

“This was why five trucks of rice were approved for each state. However, it is not that the government had the rice in its strategic reserves, no! It contracted suppliers to get the produce from millers and retailers in markets.

“Unfortunately, as soon as the moves to get the rice commence, the price skyrocketed. As you can see, it increased by over N10, 000 per bag in the last 10 days,” the source said.

The source, who does not want to be named because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said the federal government was saddened that a noble cause, which ought to have produced a positive result, had led to an unprecedented rise in the price of rice.

Another source corroborated that the scarcity of rice in the market and the attendant high cost had a direct correlation with the high demand by both states and federal government.

“It is a serious problem indeed,” the source said.

“Rice, which is a staple food in Nigeria, is now beyond the reach of ordinary citizens and while there were other factors before the recent intervention by the government in the name of palliative, there are fears that any attempt by both the federal and state governments to contemplate buying other commodities in large quantities would lead to spike in the prices.

“There were plans to buy beans, garri and maize in large quantities in the market but there is corresponding fear that this will lead to a worse problem,” he said.

When contacted, the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), which is responsible for the release of rice to the states, declined comment on a request that its decision to buy the rice through contractors was responsible for the high price at retail shops.

Spokesman for the agency, Manzo Ezekiel, said he was not aware of any such development.

He said the distribution done by the agency was a Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI).

There was no comment on the matter from the presidential villa.

A source in the Presidency said the government patronized retailers to get rice, grains and other palliative items to assist households and spread prosperity for all.

The source, therefore, said the action was not meant to inflict hardship on the citizens but to encourage market women and traders who would make ends meet through the patronage.

“States could equally use grains as palliatives if rice was not enough. If there is no enough rice, the governors should distribute other food items. If there’s high demand, people will go for other things.”

Experts in the agricultural sector are blaming the current rise in the price of home grown rice to a number of factors, including inadequate paddy for the local millers as well as mopping of the produce by some government agents as well as Prime Anchors appointed by the CBN to give money and some inputs like seed, fertilisers and herbicides to evolve out growers but failed to do so.

An agriculturist, Mr Ige Idowu, said the inadequate paddy remains the major challenge as many local millers have stopped operations.

He said the federal government must find a solution to one circle farming system currently going on in the country.

A bag costs N47,500 in Kano

In Kano, the price of foreign rice (Thailand), which was sold at about N42,000 per bag in Singa Market last month now sells for N47,500 while at the Dawanau International Grains Market, a jumbo size bag of rice sold last month for N38,500 now sells for between N42,000 and N43,000.