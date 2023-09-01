Jealous lover kill girlfriend with sledgehammer !

The Lagos State Police Command said it had arrested one Samuel Adeniyi who allegedly killed his girlfriend with a sledgehammer which he hit on her head in a yet-to-be-disclosed area of Lagos.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Owohunwa said the suspect’s justification for killing the yet-to-be-identified girlfriend was because he was bothered that the girlfriend might leave him for another person.

The CP while parading suspects in Lagos said, “One Samuel Adeniyi got consumed by emotions and smashed the head of his girlfriend, and killed her. He (Adeniyi) said he suspected that the girl may leave him and perhaps for just that reason, he killed her and ran away. We have succeeded in arresting him and recovering the sledgehammer that he used and we will bring him to justice.”

