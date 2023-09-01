Keyamo Orders Demolition, Shut down, from Oct 1 @ Lagos Airport

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered the immediate demolition of Dominion and EAN hangers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Two (MMIA 2), Lagos.

Keyamo gave the order on Thursday, August 31, during a tour of the Lagos Airport facility.

The minister maintained that the demolition would pave the way for airport expansion.

Keyamo also expressed his dismay about the unkept airport environment and ordered that facilities be clean.

Keyamo during the tour at the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, said everything would be in order soon.

While speaking at the sideline of the airport tour, the Minister directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal, MMIA Terminal Two, constructed by the Chinese company.

Keyamo also suspended all contracts, projects, and concessions in the sector until further notice.

“All airlines should vacate the MMIA before the 1st of October, 2023 and relocate to MMIA terminal two,” the Minister said.