Latest on Gabon Coup :Gen Nguema ‘ll be sworn in on Monday

The junta in Gabon has said Gen Nguema will be sworn in on Monday as the transitional president as the opposition called for its candidate to be recognised as the winner of weekend elections.

The military in a statement on Thursday sought to reassure international donors they would “respect all commitments” at home and abroad and “phase in” transitional institutions.

The spokesman for the new regime, Col Ulrich Manfoumbi, said on state television that the swearing-in of Nguema would take place at the constitutional court.

Gabon’s opposition Alternance 2023 alliance had remained silent since the coup, but on Thursday called on the military leaders to acknowledge its victory in the election.

The alliance “invited the defence and security forces to the discussion so as to work out the best solution,” following the vote.

Led by university professor Albert Ondo Ossa, Alternance had earlier accused President Ali Bongo of “fraud” and demanded he hand over power “without bloodshed”.

Ossa claimed the Bongo clan remained in control and there had not been a coup but a “palace revolution”. “Oligui Nguema is Ali Bongo’s cousin,” he told France’s TV5 Monde.

He stated, “The Bongos found that Ali Bongo had to be put aside to be able to properly pursue the Bongo system. Oligui Nguema is an underling. Behind him, it’s the Bongo clan keeping hold of power,” he said, urging international help to restore order.

It may be recalled that two days ago,

The military leader declined to confirm whether he will declare himself the new president of the Central African country.

“I have not declared myself yet. I do not envisage anything for the moment.

” This is a debate that we are going to have with all the generals. We will meet at 2pm. It will be about reaching a consensus. Everyone will put forward ideas, and the best ones will be chosen as well as the name of the person who will lead the transition,” he added.

Shortly after their meeting, the junta named Nguema as the transition leader.

According to France 24, the military leaders in a press release read out on Gabon 24, declared that “General Oligui Nguema Brice was unanimously appointed Chairman of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, chairman of the transition.”