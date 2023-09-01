Lawyers walk Out Of NBA Conference over Portable As Guest performer

Some lawyers in the early hours of Thursday walked out of a programme organised as part of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference in Abuja.

The programme tagged Unbarred was held at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola Stadium.

Lawyers who had waited several hours for the programme to start were shocked when Portable was announced as guest performer.

Mixed reactions is trailing the invitation of singer, Portable to perform at the Nigerian Bar Association’s party. The association is currently holding its Annual conference in Abuja and as part of activities, the association invited Portable to perform at their conference party.

Portable arrived the venue of the party shirtless as he sang his hit songs. As he reeled out different songs, he got so charged up that he climbed a scaffolding set up inside the venue of the conference.

While some lawyers applauded the organizers for inviting him, others were of the opinion that he is not befitting to be a guest singer at the conference of ‘’Learned fellows’ They argued that Falz is a lawyer and should have been more ideal to have been invited as a guest artiste

NBA president Yakubu Maikyau gave a brief speech and a DJ entertained the lawyers before the controversial singer appeared on stage.

Many of the lawyers questioned the choice of the Zazu singer and opted to walk out of the show.

The protesting lawyers were seen walking or driving out of the stadium around 1am.

“How dare they call Portable to come and play for lawyers at the conference? Can you imagine? Normally, Unbarred doesn’t end till 3am or 4am but we are leaving for our hotels. A lawyer said

“They spoilt my day with this Zazu. He couldn’t even wear a shirt” another lawyer added.

Videos circulated on social media show a shirtless Portable climbing some of the equipment at the stadium.

Unbarred is a live entertainment session organised for lawyers as part of the annual NBA conference.

It is held a day before the association’s annual general meeting.

2baba, Wande Coal, Teni, Bez, Brymo, Nini, Falz, Olamide and Ruger have performed at previous editions.