Man releases German Shepherd Dog on the Police to evade arrest

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Supol Oyagbola Jelili, attached to the Ikotun Division in Lagos State, is lying critically ill at an undisclosed hospital after he went to arrest a suspect, unknown to him that the suspect had a dog, which was released to bite and injure him in the process.

The owner of the dog, Gabriel Olayiwola, has landed in trouble as he has been arrested and charged for allegedly ordering his dog to bite Supol Jelili and inflicting injury on him.

The incident happened at 18, Odogbolu Street, off Princess Abiola Road, Ikotun Egbe, Lagos, where the suspect, Olayiwola, resides with the dog.

The 30-year old Olayiwola was subsequently arraigned before Magistrate O. Y. Adefope of the Yaba Magistrate Court on three counts of wilful damage of properties and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Inspector Haruna Magaji, told the Court that the defendant allegedly unleashed his German shepherd dog on the Police officer, Supol Oyagbola Jelili, at his residence on March 1, 2023.

The victim had gone to arrest him after he allegedly damaged his co-tenant’s BMW X5 2013 model car valued at N3m during a disagreement.

The charge read in part, “That you, Gabriel Olayiwola, on March 1, 2023, at No 18, Odogbolu Street, off Princess Abiola Road, Ikotun Egbe, Lagos in the Magisterial District did intentionally loose your German shepherd dog to bite one ASP Oyagbola Jelili when he came to arrest you and, in the process, the said dog bit the officer on his right shoulder, which did him grievous harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015″.

Police prosecutor, Magaji, told the Court that the offence contravened and was punishable under Sections 351 (d) (1), 168(d) and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

However, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor then asked the Court to give a date for hearing since he pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that he actually committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, who must show evidence of means of livelihood and tax payment.

The matter was adjourned till 22nd September, 2023, for mention while the defendant was remanded in custody at the correctional center pending when he will perfect his bail conditions.