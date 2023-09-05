“50% off”: Lagos releases price list for train rides as service begins Sept 4th

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has released the timetable and fares for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line Rail ahead of commencement of full passenger operations on Monday, 4th September 2023.

In a press release, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, said about 150,000 passengers are expected to board the train daily.

“The train would run 12 trips in two schedules for now – 6.30 am to 10 am (morning peak) and 4.30 pm – 9 pm (evening peak).

The train will stop for 90 seconds at each station. It will run 76 trips, from 5.30 am to 11 pm, when it becomes fully operational in four weeks,” she said.

Speaking on the fares, Akinajo said the full length of the train trip from Marina – Mile 2 will cost N750, though noted that the 50 percent discount announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu on all Lagos public transportation rides also applies to the train ride.

She said: “A full Journey from Marina to Mile 2 will cost N750 and Zonal fares will be between N400 and N500 for people not making the complete full trip. The transportation palliative announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will also cover the Train system, meaning that the highest fare for the full trip will be N375.”

Akinojo further revealed that passengers can only access the Blue Line rail service with their cowry cards, noting that cash or paper tickets would not be accepted.

The Blue rail line, part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, will run 27.5 km from Marina to Okokomaiko, with 13 stations and an end-to-end journey time of 35 minutes.

A breakdown of the cost of a ride is as follow:

Station Destination Price

Mile 2 Marina N500

Mile 2 National Theatre N500

Mile 2 Iganmu N400

Mile 2 Alaba N200

Alaba Iganmu N200

Alaba National Theatre N400

Iganmu National Theatre N200

National Theatre Marina N500