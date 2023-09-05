Die is cast ! Tinubu, Atiku, Obi know fate @ Tribunal Sept 6

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has fixed September 6, 2023 for the delivery of judgment in the petitions brought against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Congress in the March 18, 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

This was disclosed by the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Bangari, in the statement on Wednesday, added that live telecast of the judgment would be allowed by accredited media houses.

He said: “In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgements will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow.

“Access to the court premises will be strictly on accreditation.

“Only accredited individuals, including counsel and representatives of political parties will be granted access into the courtroom.

“Interested members of the public are advised to watch proceedings from their television sets.”

The Chairman of the five-member panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, had on August 1, 2023 told parties in the case that following the adoption of their briefs, the PEPC would communicate a date for judgment to them.

The three petitions for judgment by the LP, PDP and Allied Peoples Movement were marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/04/2023 respectively.