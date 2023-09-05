Double Tragedy as Son murder Dad for failed Money Ritual, arrested!

It was double jeopardy for a 20-year old man, Ridwan, who brutally killed his biological father, Ishau, as demanded by a native doctor in Ogun State in order to prepare money rituals for him but it failed.

After the ritual failed, he became angry and while he was planning to attack the ritualist, Ridwan was arrested having murdered his father.

The men of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps at Oshoku village, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Police for prosecution over his conduct.

This was disclosed by the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, in a statement by the corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, over the ugly incident.

The Corps Commander stated that at about 12am on 31st August, 2023, the officers of the corps on routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building at Oshoku and made their way into the building to confirm what was happening.

“But to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood and the alleged killer fled the scene,” Ganzallo said.

Mr. Ganzallo instructed the Zonal Commander, Ijebu Zonal Command, Marcus Ayankoya, to get the suspected killer arrested within 24 hours and the men moved into action.

“The suspected killer was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush.

He confessed to have killed his father, Ishau, with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purpose,” he said.

The Corps Commander noted that the alleged killer told the officers of the corps during interrogation that “he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere”.

Ganzallo further revealed that when he was asked about the whereabouts of the ritualist, he refused to give details.

He stated that the alleged killer had been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbere Divisional Headquarters, for further investigation and likely prosecution.

The suspect will likely be charged before the Court for murder under the Criminal Law of the State but that will be after the conclusion of investigations by the Police.