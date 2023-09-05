Is Tinubu worried about Wednesday’s election tribunal judgment⁣ ?

All eyes on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the incumbent in situ.

There are talks in quarters that he is developing anxiety over what would likely be the turn of events.

But, waving such claims aside, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, said President Bola Tinubu is “not worried” about the outcome of the judgement of the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday. ⁣

⁣

“He’s not worried simply because he knows he won the election,”

Ngelale said when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today anchored by Seun Okinbaloye. ⁣

⁣

Tinubu, who will leave for New Delhi, India, on Monday night (today) to attend the G-20 summit will be absent as the tribunal delivers its landmark judgment after weeks of hearings. ⁣

⁣

This comes hours after the registrar of the court of appeal, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the court had chosen Wednesday, September 6, to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.⁣

⁣

On March 1, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission announced Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election. ⁣

⁣

The former Lagos State Governor secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who garnered 6,984,520, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who polled 6,101,533 votes.⁣

⁣

Unsatisfied with the outcome, five political parties – the PDP, LP, Action Peoples Party, Allied Peoples Movement and the Action Alliance, filed separate petitions before the tribunal seeking to annul Tinubu’s victory