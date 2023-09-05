Labour 2-day strike begins today Tuesday ! may be, may be not

The signal is not very clear, as at yesterday evening, if the warning strike will commence today or not.

YOUNEWS is aware that the national leadership of the NLC shunned the Monday last-minute reconciliatory meeting convened by the Minister, with the purpose of averting the two-day warning strike already declared by the labour centre.

Only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress by its President, Festus Osifo, showed up for the meeting slated for 3pm but started at exactly 5:32pm.

A member of the NLC national leadership said that the decision of the NLC to boycott the meeting was because ongoing negotiations could stall a possible strike.

“The strike will still go on. If the leadership had attended the meeting, move to go on strike would have been stalled. It would have amounted to a form of negotiation

YOUNEWS reported that the Federal Government has appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress to shelve its planned two-day warning strike slated to commence on Tuesday.

The appeal was made on Monday by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, in Abuja.

He identified the reverse of the gains already made by FG, among others as the reason for the appeal while promising to attend to the contending issues raised by the NLC holistically if given some time to settle into the office.

Lalong said, “It has become pertinent to appeal to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its intended two-day warning strike, as such action would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded on our course to securing a greater future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large