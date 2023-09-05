Military, police ban protest as tribunal delivers verdict Wed, issue strong warning

As the hands of the clock tick tock towards the D-Day of Presidential Election Tribunal delivery, there are stern warnings.

The military and the police have said they will not condone any unlawful action b y troublemakers.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, warned those who might be planning to cause violence on that day to discard the idea.

The tribunal, in a statement on Monday, announced it would on Wednesday deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The police authorities have beefed up security across several states in preparation for Wednesday’s judgment.

The Police Commands in

States across the nation are set.

Police on alert have explained that its men were on alert to contain any protest or demonstration that might have been planned by miscreants in case the judgment did not go down well with them

The Osun State Police Command assured that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, assured “there won’t be a crisis in any part of the state as adequate security measures have been provided.’

“We don’t harbor any fear but we are prepared and we will ensure that lives and property are protected before, during, and after the judgment,” she noted.

Similarly, the police in Kwara State disclosed that they were ready to stop any protest or demonstration that might arise as a result of the judgment and the Nigeria Labour Congress’ warning strike planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In response to the planned delivery of the judgment on the presidential election petitions, the Gombe State Police Command has also warned troublemakers to steer clear of the state.