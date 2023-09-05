Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » PDP wins all 18 LGAs in Edo State council election (Full Results)

September 5, 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in all 18 Local Government Areas in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday, according to results released by the state independent electoral commission

The election was held in all the 18 local government areas of the state covering Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts.

Apart from the PDP, other major political parties that participated in the election for Chairmanship and Councillorship of all the wards include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

See full results below:

PDP: 16077
APC: 2519
LP: 2536

Ovia South West

APC: 5361
LP: 3216
PDP: 10,721

Total Registered: 89,897
Accredited: 21,442
Invalid: 429

Uhunmwode Local Government

Adodo O. Kenneth of PDP Declared winner

APC: 2317
LP: 1436
PDP: 15,615

Total Registered: 68,474
Accredited: 19,461
Valid; 19,431
Invalid: 27

Owan West Local Government

Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 3825
LP: 2365
PDP: 13, 171

Total Registered:
Accredited: 19
Valid:
Invalid: 63

Akoko Edo Local Government

Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 5369
LP: 2083
PDP: 21,417

Total Registered: 95,711
Accredited: 28,957
Valid: 28, 957
Invalid: 10

Etsako East Local Government

Ato Benedicta of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 4076
LP: 1711
PDP: 16, 428

Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid: 22, 269
Invalid:

Etsako Central Local Government

Obomigie Imokhae Solomon of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 7, 896
LP: 4, 606
PDP: 30, 594

Etsako West Local Government

Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP is Declared Winner

APC: 29, 445
LP: 23, 832
PDP: 98, 046

Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid:
Invalid:

Ikpoba-Okha Local Government

DR. ERIC IYOBA OSAYANDE of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 3, 085
LP: 3, 857
PDP: 27, 768

Total Registered: 166,035
Accredited: 38,566
Valid: 37, 795
Invalid: 771

Ovia North East Local Government

Collins Osamede Ogbewe of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 636
LP: 617
PDP: 4, 869

Total Registered: 50, 554
Accredited: 6, 176
Valid: 6, 165
Invalid: 11

Igueben Local Government

Asueleme Clement of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 557
LP: 660
PDP: 5, 262

Total Registered: 63, 473
Accredited: 6, 551
Valid: 6, 540
Invalid: 11

Esan Central Local Government

Iyoha Paul of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 23, 885
LP: 14, 331
PDP: 47, 771

Total Registered: 129, 850
Accredited: 97, 299
Valid: 95, 942
Invalid: 1911

Orhionmwon Local Government

Ugiagbe Newman Oghomwen of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1616
LP: 1737
PDP: 14, 904

Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid: 18, 317
Invalid: 21

Esan West Local Government

Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1, 665
LP: 2, 183
PDP: 11, 963

Total Registered: 83, 811
Accredited: 15, 875
Valid: 15, 866
Invalid: 9

Esan South East Local Government

Imadegbeho Luis of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1344
LP: 791
PDP: 16072

Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid: 15, 866
Invalid:

Esan North East Local Government

Inegbe Paul of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 5550
LP: 3298
PDP: 20, 702

Total Registered: 101,006
Accredited: 29,680
Valid:
Invalid: 16

Owan East Local Government

Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 12, 203
LP: 7695
PDP: 35, 380

Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid:
Invalid:

Egor Local Government

Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 8, 308
LP: 10, 188
PDP: 70, 293

Total Registered: 347, 076
Accredited: 92, 554
Valid: 91, 047
Invalid: 1506

Oredo Local Government

Dr. Obaseki Tom Osazee of PDP Declared Winner

