Peter Obi set minds on appeal @ Supreme Court if…

Labour Party leadership has expressed readiness to head for the Supreme Court if it has any reason to doubt the judgment.

This was disclosed by the National Legal Adviser of LP, Kehinde Edun, in a telephone chat on Monday.

While expressing confidence ahead of the judgment, Edun said he had no doubt that the LP would triumph “given all the evidence on the ground.’’

When asked if the party leadership would protest if the ruling did not go their way, the national legal adviser dismissed the notion, saying the LP would rather explore the option of the apex court.

Edun stated, “No, there is no reason for protest. We still have an option. Of course, the tribunal is not the final court.

It is just the court of first instance for the presidential election. The court of appeal is the court of first instance.

“We still have an option to head for the Supreme Court. What is the reason to protest after the judgment on Wednesday?

If we find a reason to appeal further, we will do it. The issue of protest does not arise now at all.

If you are dissatisfied, you can still go upstairs. But we don’t think that will even happen. We are going to get the victory.

“But if it doesn’t go our way, we can now consider the reason for the outcome.

“When we look at the reason and feel dissatisfied, we will go to the Supreme Court.”