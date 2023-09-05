Sanwo-Olu submits 17 ‘New’ Commissioners’ List..see details

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, resubmitted the names of former Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and his counterpart in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, among the 18 new commissioner-nominees submitted to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that the state lawmakers on August 23 rejected 17 of the 39 commissioner-nominees initially submitted to it by the governor.

However, members of the governor’s Advisory Council, last week, met Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa at the Lagos House, Marina where a truce was reached.

This was after Obasa during a plenary alleged plot to attack him and his colleagues, warning that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

The intervention of the GAC, which is the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, it was learnt, smoothened the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature, thus opening the door for the submission of the new list.

At the meeting, it was learnt the governor was also made to concede some positions to the lawmakers while the legislators are expected to give clean bills to the new nominees.

Other former nominees who were not confirmed and made the new list are former Commissioners of Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube; Dada Cecilia (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation) and Olalere Odusote (Energy and Mineral Resources) as well as Rotimi Fashola (Fmr S.A, Agriculture).

Yomi Oluyomi, Folashade Ambrose, Barakat Bakare, Mosopefolu George, Seun Osiyemi, and Olumide Oluyinka also made it.

However, the former Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo was not reconsidered by the governor.

Others in the previous list not re-nominated are Aramide Adeyoye (Fmr SA, Works & Infrastructure), Sola Hammond (Fmr SA, Sustainable Development Goals), Olalekan Fatodu (SSA, SDGs) and Rotimi Ogunwuyi.

Six new nominees added to the list are Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje; Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola; Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu; Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe; Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa; and Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Obasa has called on the committee that handled the previous nominees to take charge of the new list and report back to the House by Thursday.

“Some of the nominees have their documents with you, and you can reach out to the new nominees. I want you to be thorough and do the needful while carrying out this exercise,” he said during plenary yesterday.