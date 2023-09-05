Sanwo-Olu takes over bills of 13yr old with missing intestine

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken over the medical care of Adebola Akin-Bright, a 13-year-old boy, whose small part of his intestines was allegedly missing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Sunday when he paid an unscheduled visit to Adebola and his mother, Mrs. Deborah Abiodun at the Pediatric Ward of LASUTH.

The Governor pledged to take over his medical care by pulling all medical expertise from LASUTH and other resources to save the boy’s life.

It would be recalled that Deborah Abiodun, had in a Safe Our Soul (SoS) message via social media reached out to Governor Sanwo-Olu, to appeal to him, as a matter of urgency, to probe the mysterious disappearance of her 13-year-old son, Adebola Akin-Bright’s small intestine.

She claimed the incident occurred while her son was receiving treatment at LASUTH.

But the management of LASUTH in response to the allegations, affirmed that they did not wilfully remove any organ or structure from Debola’s body while performing a corrective surgery, who had been previously operated on at a private hospital in Lagos.

“He (Debola) required extensive optimisation in our facility before a corrective surgery could be carried out. At the surgery, which was carried out by an experienced pediatric surgeon and her team revealed certain strange findings. There is a video clip of these findings. The mother was informed about these findings but she appeared to be in denial,” LASUTH management stated.

In response to the need to save the life of the boy, who has been undergoing treatment at LASUTH for over a month, Governor Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the hospital on Sunday promised to do everything humanly possible to save Adebola Abiodun’s life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu after listening to both the mother of the child and the doctor who was in charge of Adebola’s case, said what is paramount is the life of the 13-year-old boy and therefore he will take up the case.

Responding, Adebola’s mother, Deborah Abiodun expressed her appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the visit and for taking up the medical care of her promising young boy.