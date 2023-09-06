25 States also @ Elections Tribunal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not alone, in fighting with rivals who contested elections with him.

At least 25 state governors are also marking their 100th day in office and are sitting on the edge of their crested seats, awaiting the tribunals’ verdicts handling the presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.

Out of the 28 states where the governorship elections were held, the results of the polls announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission are being contested in no fewer than 25 states.

Most of the tribunals sitting in Lagos, Sokoto, Delta, Kano, and 21 other states as well as the FCT, had reserved their judgments after the parties concluded their hearings and adopted their written judgment following the Practice Direction for the election petitions issued by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen.

In November 2022, months before the 2023 polls, Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, swore in 307 justices to handle the election petitions.

On May 25, 2023, 39 more justices were inaugurated, totalling 346 justices expected to deliver judgments before September 16. Section 285 (6) of the 1999 constitution provides that “an election tribunal shall deliver judgment in writing within 180 days from the date of filing of the petition.”

In the same month, the Presidential Election Petition Court commenced hearing the election petitions filed by the five candidates in February’s presidential poll.