APC Wins first major point @ Tribunal Judgement

The All Progressive Congress has recorded its first victory in the ongoing Tribunal Judgement being read in Abuja.

The election tribunal has upheld the nomination of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

The court ruled that the issue of double nomination is a pre-election matter and isn’t valid.

This was brought to the court by APM

The issue of non qualification or disqualification of a candidate is a pre election matter.

“The suit on disqualification of Shettima based on eligibility duly struck out. We don’t have jurisdiction over that because it’s a Pre-Election matter”

Elections when conducted and results declared can not be questioned under the provision of 131 of the constitution on issues of non qualification or disqualification.

YOUNEWS reports that the matter raised was thrown in the Bin , and the give judges further posits , to wit:

“Case of disqualification of Shettima to contest as running mate to Bola Tinubu is a pre-election issue, therefore incompetent and accordingly struck out.”

“Besides , the Presidential candidate picks his Running Mate, according to the law. This petition lacks no merit whatsoever….”

A key demand of Peter Obi as earlier reported by YOUNEWS:

Determination of the qualification or otherwise of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Obi wants the court to determine whether Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were qualified to contest in the election. On the grounds of appeal filed by Obi and the Labour Party (petitioners in the action), it was noted that Shettima, the vice-presidential candidate of the APC, was a candidate nominated for the office of the Senate in the Borno central constituency until July 15, 2022, when he withdrew from the senatorial bid. Shettima was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC on July 14, 2022. Obi argues that by virtue of the law, a person cannot allow himself to be nominated more than once in any federal electoral bid. It is important to noted that the eligibility of the vice-presidential candidate affects that of the presidential candidate