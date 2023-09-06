Atiku’s 6 prayer points to Judges deciding today

PDP’s Abubakar, the demands are similar to that of Peter Obi.

(1.) Atiku and PDP, through their counsel, Chris Uche (SAN) contended that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election having submitted “forged certificates” including from the Chicago State University and the NYSC certificate with the name ‘Adekunle.’

(2.) The leading opposition party and its candidate argued that Tinubu was fined the sum of $460,000 in drug and narcotic related offences in the Northern District Court of Illinois, USA in 1993, which is a breach of Section 137(i)(d) of the Nigerian Constitution.

(3) Atiku is also saying that he failed to disclose his dual citizenship with Guinea in INEC form EC9.

(4.) He further contended that Tinubu failed to score 25 per cent of the total votes cast in the FCT as provided in Section 134(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution,

(5.) That his running mate was not properly nominated having been a candidate of the Borno Central Senatorial District before he became the vice presidential candidate.

(6.)According to Atiku, the election was marred by irregularities and corrupt acts including the non-compliance with the Electoral Act for the direct upload of results from the polling units after the sum of N355 billion was invested in it.

At the court sitting in late July, the former Vice President said the fact that a presidential election had never been nullified before by a court in Nigerians is no grounds for the court to avoid “doing the right thing”

Lead counsel to Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche, SAN, said in his final address that day, “A subtle threat of apocalyptic catastrophe of national chaos and anarchy if a judgment is not given in a particular manner, cannot deter a court of law from doing justice.

“The court must do justice, rather ‘let the heavens fall’ but as courageously stated by the Supreme Court per Oguntade JSC, in the epic case of AMAECHI vs. INEC & ORS (2008) LPELR-446(SC) (Pp. 67-68 paras. D): ‘I must do justice even if the heavens fall.’

The truth, of course, is that when justice has been done, the heavens stay in place.”