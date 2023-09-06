Breaking : Shooting , arrest in Unilag over School Fees Protest

As we write Security Operatives are arresting scores of Students who are protesting hike in school fees.

YOUNEWS can report authoritatively that there is an unrest in the University Of Lagos following protests by students against the increment of school fees in the institution.

Students in the university have revealed that security operatives have shot at them, arrests some of them for protesting against school fees increment.

In several videos shared on social media, students were seen running helter-skelter while shouting on top of their voices against the arrests made.

A detachment of officers from Lagos State Police Command ,YOUNEWS learnt dispersed students who converged on the University of Lagos axis over fee hike protest.

The operatives fired teargas to disperse the students.

A student solidarity group against fee hike was leading the protest in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Students.

They are protesting the astronomical fee hike at UNILAG.

UNILAG management in July 2023, increased fees citing “prevailing economic realities” as a reason for the hike.

As, we write, the police had stationed their patrol vehicles with their operatives along strategic routes leading to the varsity.

We learnt four protesters including Femi Adeyeye and Philip Olatinwo — were whisked away in the police van.

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election Omoyele Sowore in a terse tweet said: The Management of @UnilagNigeria and the @policeng must ensure immediate release of @activistfemi and others illegally arrested during #FeesMustFall protests that commenced at the university today.

“The VC must know that these cowardly acts cannot stop the resistance against the newly introduced school fees

One of the protesters told YOUNEWS:

“This is what unilag management are vampiires. shooting & arresting peaceful protesters, we have it on record and the whole world is watching ✊🏽

Revert fee Now

We would not stop ✊🏽

It is our right ✊🏽