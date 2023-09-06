D-Day of Judgement, Tinubu’s 100th day in office coincide

The Presidential Election Tribunal’s judgment, which coincides with President Bola Tinubu’s 100th day in office.

The 100-day mark in office is a celebrated benchmark for most Presidents and elected public office holders. It is an opportunity to assess the early successes and challenges as new presidents set the tone for their nascent administration, capitalising on the momentum and public attention of their recent election.

For President Bola Tinubu, the 100th day is a stark reminder that, despite being sworn in as President on May 29, 2023, his electoral victory still hangs in the balance as pundits continue to guess the final judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal sitting today.

The former Lagos State Governor secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who garnered 6,984,520, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who polled 6,101,533 votes.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, five political parties – the PDP, LP, Action Peoples Party, Allied Peoples Movement, and the Action Alliance, filed separate petitions before the tribunal seeking to annul Tinubu’s victory.

Ahead of the judgment of the PEPT, the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, stated that his party has faith in the judiciary to deliver the proper judgment.

The LP chairman accused the All Progressive Congress of stealing a mandate freely given to his party by Nigerians.

Abure while addressing some Nigerians in the United States last week, said, “We are expecting judgment between now and the 16th of September. And I am very sure Peter Obi will become President.

“Without sounding immodest, since they took over, things are now worse. The only party and the only candidate that has solutions to the challenges of the country is the Labour Party and Peter Obi. And so we still believe that things will change in Nigeria.’’

In the Peoples Democratic Party, the prospects are no different. Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Pedro Obaseki, expressed confidence that the five justices on the PEPT would summon the courage to deal with the issues, facts, and evidence presented by the opposition parties in their various petitions challenging the results ofch the 2023 presiden H tial election.