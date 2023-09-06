Dele Momodu: I’d have fired Wike from PDP if I had the power

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, says he would have expelled Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he had the power.

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant and chieftain of the PDP, spoke on Tuesday when he appeared on Political Paradigm, a programme on Channels Television.

Momodu, who was the director of strategic communications of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential campaign council, described Wike as an “unruly person” who wants to “destroy” the opposition party.

“I don’t have the power, if I had the power I would have fired him (Wike) long ago,” Momodu said.

“Such an unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom.”

The activities of the then group of five governors within the PDP known as G5 were believed to have contributed to the party’s loss in the 2023 presidential election.

The internal wrangling in the party which started before the election, has festered without a potential end in sight.

Last month, President Bola Tinubu, who won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appointed Wike as FCT minister.

Wike’s appointment has been described as anti-party activity with some PDP members calling for his suspension from the party.

However, Wike has maintained that nobody can suspend him from the party, insisting that he got the approval of PDP leaders at various levels to accept the appointment.