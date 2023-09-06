Headless Corpse Found Under Bridge

The corpse of an unidentified man was found on Monday with his head cut off under the bridge of Ejiba Street, off Taiwo Road in Ilorin West LGA of Kwara State.

Residents said they were surprised to discover the corpse when they woke up in the morning.

The head and neck were severed completely from the body in a case suspected to be rituals/cultists related.

Speaking with City & Crime, a resident, Engr Sulyman Babatunde Gegele, described the development as a threat to the community, saying they had informed the ‘B’ Division Police Station.

“They (police) came, evacuated the body and deposited it at the General Hospital mortuary, Ilọrin,” he added.

Several calls to the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, on the issue were not answered.