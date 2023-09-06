INEC makes new appointment, releases off-cycle Elections updates

INEC have a new Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC).

He is National Commissioner Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun mni.

He replaces former National Commissioner, Barrister Festus Okoye, whose tenure expired recently.

National Commissioner Olumekun has just been added to the platform.

In continuation of our preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, lmo and Kogi States, the Commission has approved the resumption of collection of Permament Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for registered voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on 5th February 2023 ahead of the last General Election.

This was made know on Tuesday by Sam Olumekun, mni

National Commissioner & Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee

Tuesday 5th September 2023

The current exercise only covers the three States where Governorship elections will hold on Saturday 11th November 2023.

The PVCs will be available for collection at all our Local Government area offices in the three States: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi. In addition, the Commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs. The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners in the three States.

The Commission has earmarked week days (Monday – Friday) from 9.00am to 3.00pm for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from 11th September – 9th October 2023.

Meanwhile, two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been redeployed to other States. The REC for Edo State, Mr. Obo Effanga, takes over in Bayelsa State in view of the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship election, while Professor Ayobami Salami moves to Lagos from Ekiti State. The two States are among those without RECs following the end of tenure of the last holders of the offices.

The Commission once again enjoins all political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and to avoid utterances and actions capable of causing a breach of peace in their ongoing campaigns.