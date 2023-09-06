NLC Strike Kicks Off, effective in Abuja, States, except Lagos

The two-day warning strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday recorded high compliance in most states except Lagos where workers shunned the directive from the labour union.

There was also partial compliance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NLC had last Friday issued the two-day warning strike notice over the current hardship caused by the removal of the petrol subsidy.

We observed that banks, hospitals, courts, tertiary institutions, telecommunication outlets as well as government ministries, departments and agencies were shut in compliance with the labour leaders’ directive.

However, the strike recorded poor compliance in Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria and the home state of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who celebrated 100 days in office, on the same day the industrial action commenced across the country.

While government offices, banks and hospitals in Lagos operated without disturbance, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) disrupted economic activities at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in compliance with the strike order.

The state chairman of NLC, Funmi Sessi, who noted that the strike recorded ‘reasonable compliance’ in the state, said the body expected full compliance by all affiliates today

The NLC had last Friday declared two-day warning strike over current hardship caused by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, had called for a meeting to resolve issues raised by the union, but while the Trade Union Congress (TUC) attended the meeting, NLC shunned it and directed affiliate unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, among others stakeholders in the aviation sector to join the strike.

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) also directed bank staff to stay off duties for the next two days.

Banks in different parts of Kaduna State shut down in compliance with the two-day warning strike.

Stranded customers were seen in front of many banks. But in Delta, there was partial compliance in branches of Union, Keystone, Paralex Banks as customers were secretly attended to.

In Jigawa, the state secretariat Dutse, local government secretariat, federal government secretariat, Federal University Dutse, among others were shut.

There were also less activities on the streets of Dutse as almost 50 percent of the people who usually move around remained indoors.

In an interview with the NLC secretary in Jigawa, Abubakar Yushe’u, said they took to the street and enlightened people about the strike.

The NLC secretary said they were not against the government rather advise the government to do the needful in addressing the hardship.

“We are not against the subsidy removal, rather against the current hardship it has brought, government has to find lasting solution to the hardship,” he said.

He this is a two days warning strike after two weeks if the government did not take any action on this the labour would go to indefinite strike.

In Edo, the strike paralyzed activities at the state Secretariats, Central Hospital, courts and other private and public places.

Speaking with journalists while enforcing compliance with other affiliate union members, NLC state chairman, Comrade Odion Olaye, said the strike is total in the state.

“The two days warning strike commence today. You can see things for yourself. We are in the state secretariat of the ministry and we have shut it down.

State High Court has been shut down , Central Hospital, Coca cola, Guinness , 7Up among others.

According to him, all government parastatals had been shut down, including the transport sector.

Olaye said that the NLC doesn’t need the support of the TUC to be able to send signal to the federal government and effect the needed change as it has the numerical strengthen to do that.

“TUC, we don’t even count on them. They only have eight unions while NLC has 42 unions and so we are working with that and all the areas that are supposed to be shut down have been shut down and anyone that does not comply with the strike action, a proper action will be taken against them,” he said.

Reporter who visited the state secretariat observed workers in clusters discussing why the tribunal could not deliver judgement on a House of Representative constituency dispute.