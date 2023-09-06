Peter Obi’s 5 demands from Tribunal Today

For LP’s Peter Obi, the demands are five-fold.

(1) On eligibility, petitioners argue that APC’s Tinubu is ineligible to run for the top office.

(2). Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, also argued that the president-elect “was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.”

(3).Tinubu was declared winner of the election without securing 25 percent in the FCT, Obi, and the LP want the tribunal to determine “that the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) having failed to score one-quarter of the votes cast at the Presidential Election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was not entitled to be declared and returned as the winner of the presidential election held on February 5th, 2023.”

(4) Obi also prayed the court to cancel the February 2the Februarytial election and compel INEC to conduct a fresh election.

(4). He then prayed the tribunal to issue an order preventing Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima, from participating in the fresh election