SGF, Sen George Akume Flown To Germany For Urgent Medical Care

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, has been flown abroad for urgent medical treatment due to illness.

Presidential sources have revealed that Akume, a former Governor of Benue State, was transported to Germany, where he has been receiving medical care for the past five days.

According to one of the top sources, “Tinubu’s SGF is presently ill and is out of the country. He has been flown to Germany for urgent medical care.

“He’s been there for five days now.”

It has been noted that the 69-year-old Akume has not been actively handling official assignments recently, and he has been represented by officials on various occasions.

Recently, during the graduation ceremony for participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31 in Abuja, Akume was represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Services, OSGF, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi, who delivered a lecture on his behalf.

The lecture focused on the theme of “Economic Growth and Regional Development: Strategic Options for Africa.”

Akume, who previously served as a minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023, has a long and distinguished political career, including serving as a Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2019 and as the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.

His health condition and the impact on his official duties will be closely monitored by observers and the public.