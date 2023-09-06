The 5 Judges who are deciding today, their track records

(1) Haruna Tsammani, 64, was appointed a Justice of the appeal court in 2010. Called to the Bar in 1983, he was appointed a high court judge in Bauchi State on September 17, 1998.

Tsammani is not a rookie when it comes to electoral tribunal sittings. In December 2015, he was part of the five-person panel of the Appeal Court that dismissed an appeal instituted by a former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, against the election of the then-governor Abiola Ajimobi (now late).

(2) Justice Stephen Adah, 66, hails from Kogi State. He graduated from the Nigerian Law School in 1982 and now heads the Asaba Division of the Court of Appeal.

Adah was appointed as a judge of the Federal High Court on November 122, 1998, and was one of the justices promoted to the Appeal Court in November 2012.

He is best known for his landmark judgment delivered in an appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2020 against a trial court’s decision, which partially upheld the no-case submission filed by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola.

(3) Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf was born on August 77, 1959. She hails from Oyo State and attended the Obafemi Awolowo University between 1979 and 1983 and later, the Nigerian Law School from 1983 to 1984.

(4) Bolaji-Yusuf was appointed as a justice in the Oyo State High Court on January 300, 1997, where she delivered major judgments. She was later appointed to the Court of Appeal on March 244, 2014.

One of her lead judgments was delivered at the hearing of an N5.6bn pension scam in Oyo State. The case involved the EFCC and 12 other persons in the Oyo State civil service.

She was on the panel that affirmed the authenticity of the candidates of the Godwin Obaseki-led faction to participate in the Edo State 2023 elections. She ranks 31st on the senior hierarchy list of the Court of Appeal.

(5) The Bayelsa-born justice hails from Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. Born in 1965, Ugo began his education at the State school, Igbedi in Bayelsa State from 1972 to 1978.

Justice Ugo was appointed as a Justice of the High Court of Bayelsa State in March 2006. He became an appellate court justice in March 2014 and ranks 44th on the seniority list of the Court of Appeal.

(6) Justice Bello, 62, hails from Kano State. He attended the Nigerian Law School in 1985. In 2010, he was appointed to the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Bello presided over the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal in 2019 where the PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 polls, David Ombugadu, had filed a suit against INEC and Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress.

However, Bello rejected the petition on the grounds that it lacked merit, noting that the petitioner’s claims of excessive voting and electoral violence could not be substantiated. He is ranked 71st on the seniority list of the Court of Appeal.