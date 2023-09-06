This is Justice Mary Odili’s storm generating comments

During a colloquium organised in Abuja to mark the 25th anniversary of Joe Gadzama as a senior advocate of Nigeria, Odili had warned against fanning the embers of hatred, tribalism and bigotry.

“I say so in the light of the prevailing situation in Nigeria as a result of the 2023 general elections which has generated a lot of storms, necessitating the conversation which we are about to indulge in, as there seems to be moves to throw the nation into chaos or conflagration,” she had said.

“This may be brought about by some individuals and groups who, fanning the embers of hatred, bigotry, and tribalism, fail to see the possible outcomes of the utterances without caution that are being thrown around.

“It is human to feel cheated or having the short end of the stick by one who is not declared the winner at any of the electoral contests.

“Such emotion, however grim, does not justify bringing the roof down, the roof of our nation.

“The reason is simple, that in such an eventuality, that aggrieved person may not be spared, as the commotion that could ensue would be like an unguided missile which could land anywhere and upon anyone.

“Therefore, in ventilating our points of view and facts at the electoral tribunals or other courts, a sense of responsibility from all parties is demanded.

“The situation does not call for the blackmail of the judges or the posting of speculatory hypothesis, giving them such a life of their own which runs riot and is accepted by the hapless and innocent in the society as the truth.”

She had also described Wole Olanipekun, President Bola Tinubu’s counsel at the election tribunal; and Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation as “master” and “experts”.

Both men were among the audience.

Her remarks had elicited mixed reactions on social media platforms.

Tinubu’s election victory is being challenged by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Some had accused the retired justice of taking sides with her speech, as the presidential election tribunal prepares to deliver judgment on Wednesday.