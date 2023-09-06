Tribunal knocks Peter Obi for not identify polling units with irregularities

Beyond generalization, specifics is required in law.

That is the thinking, as The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Wednesday failed to identify some polling units that recorded irregularities during the February presidential election.

This was one of the submissions at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement in Abuja.

Justice Abba Mohammed, who read the judgement on Wednesday, ruled that Obi made a generic accusation of election malpractice.

Mohammed also stated that the petitioners failed to prove that their votes lwere suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed.

The judge ruled that although Obi and LP claimed to have scored the majority of lawful votes cast, they failed to state the number of lawful votes they scored.

“The petitioners failed to state the number of votes affected and the number of people disenfranchised.

They also failed to prove that their votes were suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed.

“The determination of the election is about figures,” the judge said.

The Labour Party candidate is challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu during the last election.

Obi claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was involved in electoral malpractice to favour Tinubu.

He had prayed the tribunal to declare him winner of the February 14 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar also petitioned the tribunal to declare him winner