Atiku, Obi ‘lule’ (fall & fail) @ Elections Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and validated the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the last presidential poll.

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani held that Atiku’s petition lacked merit.

“I hold that the return of Tinubu as elected President by INEC is right,” Justice Tsammani stated.

He also said, “This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost”.