Death knocks @ burial as Event Hall Roof Collapses

A solemn burial reception turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy on Saturday as the roof of an event center in Ijero Ekiti, located in the Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, collapsed.

It resulted into multiple injuries.

The unfortunate incident occurred when guests were rushing to exit the building, leading to a stampede that left several individuals injured.

In total, six guests sustained serious injuries and were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

The aftermath of the collapse painted a grim picture, with the scene strewn with food, broken bottles, scattered shoes, male caps, and wigs.

The abrupt turn of events left the attendees and onlookers in shock and disbelief.

Local authorities and emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and assess the situation.

Investigations into the cause of the roof collapse are currently underway to determine whether structural issues, overcrowding, or other factors contributed to this tragic incident.

As the affected individuals receive medical care and the community grapples with this unfortunate turn of events, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations and ensuring the structural integrity of public gathering spaces.