Fiery Cow headbutts man to death @ Lagos Abattoir

It was comic but pandemonic scene at an abbatoir in the Agege area in Lagos state on Wednesday, August 30, as a 30-year-old man identified as Ubani Usman, was rammed to death by a fiery cow.

….According to reports, Ubani was standing close to the abattoir when the cow broke loose from the abattoir and attacked Ubani. The cow headbutted Ubani, inflicting serious injuries on his body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors certified him dead.

The police who stormed the abattoir when alerted, were unable to….arrest the fiery cow or its owner as the butchers failed to provide useful information

