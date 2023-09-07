Govt Officials Arrested For Selling Palliatives

The department of state services (DSS) has apprehended some government officials involved in the sale of palliatives meant for Nigerians to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

In a statement released by the organization on Tuesday, it was revealed that suspects who are officials of Nasarawa state emergency management agency (NASEMA) have also taken into custody.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has received reports from some State Governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects. While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the place.

Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold. The suspects have, however, been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.

The Service, therefore, calls on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.