Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, The Only Female Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

YouNews September 7, 2023

The Presidential Election Petition tribunal is made up of a five-man panel of justices headed by the presiding justice, Justice Haruna Tsammani. They are:

Justice Haruna Tsammani – Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal
Justice Stephen Adah – Court of Appeal (Asaba division)
Justice Misturat Bolaji-Yusuf – Court of Appeal (Asaba Division)
Justice Moses Ugo – Kano division
Justice Abba Mohammed – Ibadan Court of Appeal.
However, one judge, who stands out on the list is Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, the only female member of the five-man tribunal panel.

In this article, we spotlight ten interesting things about her.

  1. Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yuluf was born on August 7, 1959.
  2. She hails from Oyo-West Local Government Area of Oyo State, South-west Nigeria.
  3. She obtained her LL.B degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1983 and attended the Nigerian Law School the following year for her BL certificate.
  4. She was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Oyo State on January 30, 1997.
  5. Justice Bolaji-Yusuf occupies the 31st position on the roll call of the judges of the court.
  6. As a judge of the Oyo State High Court, she issued an order on January 12, 2006, that invalidated the steps taken by the then-acting Chief Judge of the state, Afolabi Adeniran, which led to the illegal removal of the then-governor, Rashidi Ladoja.
  7. She was elevated to the Court of Appeal on March 24, 2014.
  8. She delivered the lead judgment of the three-man panel of the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal that affirmed the first-term election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in June 2017.
  9. Justice Bolaji-Yusuf is the longest-serving judge among the five judges on the panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court, with 26 years of unbroken career as a judge to her credit.
  10. She currently serves at the Asaba Division of the Court of Appeal where she ranks behind Mr. Adah as the second most senior judge

