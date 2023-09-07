Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, The Only Female Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition tribunal is made up of a five-man panel of justices headed by the presiding justice, Justice Haruna Tsammani. They are:

Justice Haruna Tsammani – Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal

Justice Stephen Adah – Court of Appeal (Asaba division)

Justice Misturat Bolaji-Yusuf – Court of Appeal (Asaba Division)

Justice Moses Ugo – Kano division

Justice Abba Mohammed – Ibadan Court of Appeal.

However, one judge, who stands out on the list is Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, the only female member of the five-man tribunal panel.

In this article, we spotlight ten interesting things about her.