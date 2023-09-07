List of sleeping beauties on ‘Judgement Day’

Ganduje, Keyamo, Ozekhome, Okinbaloye were Captured Sleeping On ‘Judgement Day’.

And Social media users have started reacting to trending video photos and video clips of some prominent Nigerians and lawyers who were captured on TV sleeping.

during the proceedings of the presidential election petitions Tribunal Wednesday.

Those seen dozing off some hours into the court session include the former Kano governor and national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, lawyers and some journalists.

The judgment is on three cases challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner.