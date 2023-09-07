Obi weeps for Nigeria, heads for Supreme Court

Labour Party has Rejected the Tribunal’s Judgement.

The Labour Party (LP) and her presidential candidate have expressed dismay and trepidation over the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC.

The five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had ruled on the petition filed by the party and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The tribunal had struck out the petition filed against President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, declaring it as incompetent.

Reacting, National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, said justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system.

“We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria,” Ifoh said.

He said that details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with their lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgement is made available to the party.

He also urged all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible.