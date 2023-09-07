Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu makes new appointments (full list)

Tinubu makes new appointments (full list)

YouNews September 7, 2023 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The appointment was made known in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

The appointees are as follows:

  1. Mr. Bitrus L. Garki
    Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat
  2. Lawan Kolo Geidam
    Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat
  3. Mr. Danlami Ihayyo
    Secretary, Education
  4. Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe
    Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat
  5. Barrister Salman Dako
    Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat
  6. Barrister Chinedum Elechi
    Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP
  7. Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah
    Secretary, Transportation Secretariat
  8. Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir
    Secretary, Social Development Secretariat

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Atiku, Obi ‘lule’ (fall & fail) @ Elections Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023