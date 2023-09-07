Tinubu makes new appointments (full list)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
The appointment was made known in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.
The appointees are as follows:
- Mr. Bitrus L. Garki
Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat
- Lawan Kolo Geidam
Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat
- Mr. Danlami Ihayyo
Secretary, Education
- Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe
Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat
- Barrister Salman Dako
Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat
- Barrister Chinedum Elechi
Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP
- Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah
Secretary, Transportation Secretariat
- Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir
Secretary, Social Development Secretariat