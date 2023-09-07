Tribunal Declares PDP Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi Central Senatorial Election

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal has declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the actual winner of the February 25 senatorial election in Kogi Central as against INEC declaration of Sadiku Ohere of the APC.

Justice K. A. Orjiako, the Tribunal Chairman who read the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, said results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA) in favour of the APC Candidate who was declared winner of the election by INEC

After correcting the inflated votes of the APC Candidate , the Tribunal said Natasha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election with 54,074 while the APC Candidate polled 51,291.