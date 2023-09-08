Atiku, Obi set for S/Court within 21 days from judgment

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are heading for the Supreme Court to appeal !

Their lawyers are again at work, putting heads together, separately though.

YOUNEWS is aware that the opposition parties are trying to obtain the Certified True Copies of the tribunal verdict.

They are yet to be given, 24 hours after the judgment was delivered.

Although Atiku and Obi’s legal teams were at the Court of Appeal for the certified document on Thursday, they had yet to obtain it as of 7.26pm.

Atiku’s counsel, Chris Uche, SAN. said, “Not yet. Our lawyers have been there since morning.

“The law allows us 21 days from yesterday. We are hoping to get the judgment today , so we don’t lose days.’’

When asked the reason given for the delay, he said, “They say there are some corrections being made.”

The National Legal Adviser of the LP, Kehinde Edun, disclosed that they have 21 days to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

He said, “Our legal team is on it already. They have started the work. We don’t have forever. Since this is a final judgment, I think we still have up to 21 days from the day the judgment was given.

“We don’t have to exhaust the time we have. We want to make it as fast as possible. So we will not necessarily exhaust the time we have. We will definitely make it before then.

The five-member tribunal had nullified the petitions of Atiku and Obi in the 12-hour judgment delivered on Wednesday.

However, speaking on the development during a press conference at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, Atiku said his belief that the PEPC’s judgment left a lot to be desired convinced him to direct his legal team to approach the Supreme Court for redress.

He stated, “I take great pains to tell you that the decision of the court of first instance on this matter utterly falls far short of expectation. I am therefore here to tell you that, though the judgment of the court yesterday is respected, it is a judgment that I refuse to accept.

‘’I refuse to accept the judgment because I believe that it is bereft of substantial justice. However, the disappointment in the verdict of the court can never destroy my confidence in the judiciary.

He further noted, “I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in this instance, is the Supreme Court.

It is my conviction that the electoral process in Nigeria should be devoid of untidy manipulations and that the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorate.’’

anchored in my belief that the court is the sanctuary of justice. The journey of my political career, as you know, holds so much to the courage and fearless decisions of our judiciary.

“Indeed, I am no stranger to legal battles, and I can say that I have a fair idea of how the court system works.

All through my career as a politician, I have been a fighter, and I must say that I have found the judiciary as a worthy pillar to rest on in the pursuit of justice.’’

The former vice president slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission for poor management of the last general elections which he said the judiciary had a duty to redress.

He explained, “The last presidential election in our country and the way it was managed by the electoral umpire, INEC leaves behind unenviable precedents, which I believe the courts have a duty to redress.

“Our gains in ensuring transparent elections through the deployment of technology was heavily compromised by INEC in the way it managed the last presidential election, and I am afraid that the judgment of the court as rendered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal yesterday (Wednesday), failed to restore confidence in our dreams of free and fair elections devoid of human manipulations.

In a similar vein ,the LP presidential candidate, Obi, has criticised Wednesday’s judgment of the PEPT.

The ex-Anambra State governor averred that it was “not conterminous” with justice, adding that everything about the presidential election was not yet over.

He insisted the matter had not yet reached its logical conclusion.

He stated this during a world press conference at his residence in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday.

He announced his intention to immediately challenge the judgment as permitted by the Constitution.

The businessman also said his legal team had already been instructed to file an appeal against the decision of the tribunal.

Our legal team has already received our firm instruction to file an appeal against the decision. I shall not relent in the quest for justice, not necessarily for myself but indeed for our teeming supporters all over the country whose mandate to us at the polls was regrettably truncated by INEC.”

Highlighting the fact that the PEPC was not the ultimate authority in the matter, Obi emphasised that the responsibility now rests with the Supreme Court, which he expressed confidence in.

Obi said, “Yesterday, the Presidential Election Petition Court finally delivered its long-awaited judgments on the petitions challenging the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

“This judgment was delivered within the statutory time frame under the extant statutes. We acknowledge the Court’s contributions to due process and the seeming attempt to strengthen our democracy.

“As petitioners in this case, we respect the views and rulings of the court, but we disagree with the court’s reasoning and conclusions in the judgment it delivered. It is my intention as a presidential candidate and the intention of the Labour Party to challenge this judgment by way of appeal immediately, as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”