King makers shun Court Order, crown Ghandi Olaoye as (Orumogege III) Soun of Ogbomoso

The New Soun of Ogbomoso , Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has started his reign

On Friday , September 8 ,2023 Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, was formally installed as the 28th Soun of Ogbomoso by the king makers led by Areago, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, at the Abata area of Ogbomoso Palace .

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde had earlier approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola said in a statement on Saturday that the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement said.

The Commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people.

Almost two years after the death of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has finally approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new monarch of the ancient town.

Oba Ajagungbade was announced dead on December 12, 2021 after spending 47 years on the throne. The seat remained vacant since then.

Indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso had been worried over Governor Makinde’s delay in naming a new monarch.

Though,Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye has been installed as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

He was installed in the early hours of Friday the installation of Olaoye is coming a few hours after an Oyo State High Court ordered the state governor and others not to present the instrument of office to him.

YOUNEWS learnt that the court, under the leadership of Justice K.A Adedokun on Thursday, also gave an order restraining Olaoye from parading, representing or presenting himself as the candidate for any ceremony for the issuance of a certificate of installation or wearing any regalia resembling that of the occupant of the stool of Soun of Ogbomoso Chieftaincy.

He should complie with these, pending the hearing and final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.

However, Olaoye’s installation was performed at Abata in Ogbomoso by the kingmakers, led by the Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin.

The kingmakers, while performing the installation, maintained that they are yet to receive any court injunction restraining them from installing Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso.